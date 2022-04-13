ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Gun Event Makes Racist Jokes About 'Firearm Safety for Black People'

By Anders Anglesey
 3 days ago
Black people were told to "always lick the chicken grease off your fingers before shooting," during the...

Jay Gee
3d ago

Did most people skip over the part where he made fun of white people too? Or the second clip where he jokes about his own ancestry(Afghani)? Or when he talks about racism being bad? Stop being offended over every little thing.

El Amin
3d ago

Whats funny is every time I drive by a Popeyes, church's, kfc or canes the line is wrapped around the building and I see nothing but white faces. The chicken line is old and dead.

Hugh Jassel
3d ago

You’re pretty ignorant if you think this won’t blow up in your face in the current climate. No one is going to hear the white jokes. Only the black ones.

