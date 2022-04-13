Nevada Gun Event Makes Racist Jokes About 'Firearm Safety for Black People'
Black people were told to "always lick the chicken grease off your fingers before shooting," during the...www.newsweek.com
Black people were told to "always lick the chicken grease off your fingers before shooting," during the...www.newsweek.com
Did most people skip over the part where he made fun of white people too? Or the second clip where he jokes about his own ancestry(Afghani)? Or when he talks about racism being bad? Stop being offended over every little thing.
Whats funny is every time I drive by a Popeyes, church's, kfc or canes the line is wrapped around the building and I see nothing but white faces. The chicken line is old and dead.
You’re pretty ignorant if you think this won’t blow up in your face in the current climate. No one is going to hear the white jokes. Only the black ones.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 619