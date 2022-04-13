Kansas judge dismisses parts of lawsuit against election law

A Shawnee County District judge has dismissed a legal challenge to two parts of a Kansas election law passed last year. Voting rights groups had argued that parts of the law would make it more difficult for some groups, including the disabled, minorities and senior citizens, to vote.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson on Monday dismissed challenges to a provision that restricts people from dropping off ballots for other voters, and another requiring election officials to match the signature on an advanced ballot to the one on record. Watson said any restrictions on voting access are outweighed by the state’s interest in preventing voter fraud.