Shawnee County, KS

Kansas judge dismisses parts of lawsuit against election law

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

A Shawnee County District judge has dismissed a legal challenge to two parts of a Kansas election law passed last year. Voting rights groups had argued that parts of the law would make it more difficult for some groups, including the disabled, minorities and senior citizens, to vote.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson on Monday dismissed challenges to a provision that restricts people from dropping off ballots for other voters, and another requiring election officials to match the signature on an advanced ballot to the one on record. Watson said any restrictions on voting access are outweighed by the state’s interest in preventing voter fraud.

Kansas governor vetoes trans athletes bill

A bill that would ban transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports in Kansas has been vetoed by Gov. Kelly. The bill was also intended to make it easier for parents to remove materials from public school classrooms and libraries.
KANSAS STATE
