Pets on the Plaza: Kai

By Sloane Haines
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we’re meeting Kai, a 7 month old hound mix, looking for her forever home. Kai...

www.wmdt.com

Urbana Citizen

PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Baby! Baby is a beautiful 2-year-old tiger and white spayed female. She is a very ornery, playful girl who gets along with the other cats and would like a fun home with an experienced cat owner! Baby is looking for a family of her own. Come meet her today at at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
URBANA, OH
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Dive-thru Mobile Pantries in April

DOVER, Del.- With high gasoline and food prices, the Food Bank of Delaware this month will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantry that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, April 18, starting at 10 a.m. at...
DOVER, DE
Pets & Animals
WMDT.com

$100k scratch off sold at Denton Goose Creek location

DENTON, Md. – One Marylander is $100,000 richer after buying a winning scratch off ticket in Denton. Maryland Lottery officials say the Big Cash Riches ticket was sold at the Goose Creek Store located at 10519 Greensboro Road. In all, 34 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were...
DENTON, MD
WMDT.com

3 homes burned in Dewey Beach fire

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshall is investigating a Saturday Morning fire in Dewey beach that burned 3 homes. According to the DOSFM, the fire began around 3 am at the 1900 block of Bayard Avenue. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the call and arrived on the scene with a house engulfed in flames, where they were assisted by nearby mutual aid fire companies.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Easter For Thousands event at Mountaire Plant donates 3,500 easter dinners

SELBYVILLE, De- Collecting, packing, and distributing an Easter dinner for families facing financial hardship. That was the goal of Mountaire’s Easter For Thousands event Wednesday morning in their Selbyville plant. Volunteers including students at the Indian River School district, Vietnam Veterans, and Mountaire workers helped to load up the...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Kai
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Raas

LEWES, De.- According to Yelp, Raas in Lewes is one of the top 100 places to eat in the country. Of course, the Foodie Team had to check them out. Raas also has extensive vegan and gluten free menus available. They are located at 210 Savannah Road in Lewes. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
LEWES, DE

