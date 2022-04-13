Pets on the Plaza: Kai

Meet Baby! Baby is a beautiful 2-year-old tiger and white spayed female. She is a very ornery, playful girl who gets along with the other cats and would like a fun home with an experienced cat owner! Baby is looking for a family of her own. Come meet her today at at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
Perlita is one of the few dogs who have yet to witness what it means to have a loving and caring home. Before being rescued by Barking Mad Dog Rescue, Perlita was with a crazy hoarder for 11 years. Not love marks. The woman kept her in the worst of...
DOVER, Del.- With high gasoline and food prices, the Food Bank of Delaware this month will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantry that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, April 18, starting at 10 a.m. at...
DENTON, Md. – One Marylander is $100,000 richer after buying a winning scratch off ticket in Denton. Maryland Lottery officials say the Big Cash Riches ticket was sold at the Goose Creek Store located at 10519 Greensboro Road. In all, 34 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were...
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshall is investigating a Saturday Morning fire in Dewey beach that burned 3 homes. According to the DOSFM, the fire began around 3 am at the 1900 block of Bayard Avenue. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the call and arrived on the scene with a house engulfed in flames, where they were assisted by nearby mutual aid fire companies.
SELBYVILLE, De- Collecting, packing, and distributing an Easter dinner for families facing financial hardship. That was the goal of Mountaire’s Easter For Thousands event Wednesday morning in their Selbyville plant. Volunteers including students at the Indian River School district, Vietnam Veterans, and Mountaire workers helped to load up the...
MILLSBORO, Md.- The Jewish Holiday of Passover begins Friday and some people on Delmarva are preparing for the holiday. Passover lasts for 8 days and honors the ancient Israelites escaping slavery in Egypt. Many Jewish families and friends often gather on the first and second nights of Passover to have a ceremonial meal known as a Seder.
LEWES, De.- According to Yelp, Raas in Lewes is one of the top 100 places to eat in the country. Of course, the Foodie Team had to check them out. Raas also has extensive vegan and gluten free menus available. They are located at 210 Savannah Road in Lewes. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
