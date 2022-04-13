Pets on the Plaza: Kai

LEWES, De.- According to Yelp, Raas in Lewes is one of the top 100 places to eat in the country. Of course, the Foodie Team had to check them out. Raas also has extensive vegan and gluten free menus available. They are located at 210 Savannah Road in Lewes. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.

LEWES, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO