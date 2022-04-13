ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

2 children found dead in Florida after 911 hang-up calls; mother arrested

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Police in Miami have arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two young children after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies. “Come get them, I don't want them anymore," Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers...

www.clickorlando.com

