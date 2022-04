Two students and two teachers at Indian Valley Local Schools have been selected as monthly Partners in Education winners, a program run by the Ohio Lottery Commission. Eighth grader Lorretta Johnson and fourth grader Cadee Gardner were recognized as the Ohio Lottery Partners in Education Academic All-Stars for January and February, respectively. Teachers of the Month include Kayla Burcher from Indian Valley Middle School and Sara Dittfeld from Indian Valley High School, who were recognized for the months of February and March respectively.

