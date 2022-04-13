ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics playoff schedule: How series vs. Brooklyn lays out

By Nick Friar
 3 days ago

The real test finally begins on Sunday. No more talk of dodging anyone. Jayson Tatum and company have set their path, and it starts with a rematch against everyone’s favorite ex-Celtics point guard.

With the two seven-eight seed games in the books, the NBA has finally set the dates for the actual playoffs. For the Celtics, things kick off on Sunday in Boston at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Then they’ll get two days off before Game 2 in Boston, which tips off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 on TNT.

Players will get similar rest between Games 2 and 3, with the latter scheduled for Saturday, April 23 in Brooklyn on ESPN. However, the time has yet to be set for Game 3. Also, the TV schedule has not yet been established for Game 4 and beyond.

But, we do have dates, at least. Game 4 is slated for Monday, April 25 in Brooklyn, and the ensuing games will be played every other day:

—Game 5 - Wednesday, April 27 in Boston

—Game 6 - Friday, April 29 in Brooklyn

—Game 7 - Sunday, May 1 in Boston

