Making the case for a 1st-round cornerback

Since 2012, the Patriots defense has been anchored by a bonafide No. 1 cornerback. 2012 and 2013 featured Aqib Talib. Then it was a one-year pact in 2014 with all-pro Darrelle Revis. After New England decided to move in a different direction, Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore took the reins. And after the team traded Gilmore away last season, J.C. Jackson ascended and thrived in the top role.

Now with Jackson gone, and Butler ironically back in the fold albeit not the same player he was during his first tenure, what typically has been an area of perennial strength is a question mark at best. It’s a downright liability at worst.

Fortunately, the Patriots will have an opportunity to snag one of the draft’s top players at the position in a couple of weeks. While presumed top 15 picks Ahmad Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. - 1A and 1B in this class depending on who you ask - will most definitely be off the board by the time the Patriots pick at No. 21, there is talent littered throughout the first couple of rounds in this year’s group. The Patriots would be wise to invest in the position that has taken a hit this offseason.

It will come down to what scheme the Patriots are looking to run defensively. They’ve typically asked their No. 1 corners to play man, although they moved to a more zone-heavy approach throughout last season. If that trend is to continue, then Trent McDuffie out of Washington is an enticing option if available at 21.

If the team is looking to stick to the press-man scheme that has worked so well for the last decade, guys like Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. and Florida’s Kaiir Elam fit the bill. Booth Jr. in particular may fit best, as he had extensive experience in both press and zone coverage throughout his time at Clemson. At six foot 200 pounds, Booth Jr. has the size the Patriots have coveted in their No. 1 corners and the strength to slow receivers and knock them off of their routes consistently. He’s also a more than willing tackler, a trait the Patriots have always asked of their corners.

Booth Jr. should be available at No. 1, but his physicality, ball skills and top-school pedigree are all unmistakable traits. The team may not be able to afford to sit and wait for him if he’s their guy. They had Booth Jr. in for a top 30 visit last week, so the interest is definitely there.

Last week’s trade for DaVante Parker granted the Patriots more flexibility early on in this month’s Draft, and will allow them to target other positions of need. But with the talent in this year’s class, particularly early on ... it would be wise to invest early.