ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Making the case for a 1st-round cornerback

By David Heim
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOLRn_0f7qOXHD00

Since 2012, the Patriots defense has been anchored by a bonafide No. 1 cornerback. 2012 and 2013 featured Aqib Talib. Then it was a one-year pact in 2014 with all-pro Darrelle Revis. After New England decided to move in a different direction, Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore took the reins. And after the team traded Gilmore away last season, J.C. Jackson ascended and thrived in the top role.

Now with Jackson gone, and Butler ironically back in the fold albeit not the same player he was during his first tenure, what typically has been an area of perennial strength is a question mark at best. It’s a downright liability at worst.

Fortunately, the Patriots will have an opportunity to snag one of the draft’s top players at the position in a couple of weeks. While presumed top 15 picks Ahmad Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. - 1A and 1B in this class depending on who you ask - will most definitely be off the board by the time the Patriots pick at No. 21, there is talent littered throughout the first couple of rounds in this year’s group. The Patriots would be wise to invest in the position that has taken a hit this offseason.

It will come down to what scheme the Patriots are looking to run defensively. They’ve typically asked their No. 1 corners to play man, although they moved to a more zone-heavy approach throughout last season. If that trend is to continue, then Trent McDuffie out of Washington is an enticing option if available at 21.

If the team is looking to stick to the press-man scheme that has worked so well for the last decade, guys like Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. and Florida’s Kaiir Elam fit the bill. Booth Jr. in particular may fit best, as he had extensive experience in both press and zone coverage throughout his time at Clemson. At six foot 200 pounds, Booth Jr. has the size the Patriots have coveted in their No. 1 corners and the strength to slow receivers and knock them off of their routes consistently. He’s also a more than willing tackler, a trait the Patriots have always asked of their corners.

Booth Jr. should be available at No. 1, but his physicality, ball skills and top-school pedigree are all unmistakable traits. The team may not be able to afford to sit and wait for him if he’s their guy. They had Booth Jr. in for a top 30 visit last week, so the interest is definitely there.

Last week’s trade for DaVante Parker granted the Patriots more flexibility early on in this month’s Draft, and will allow them to target other positions of need. But with the talent in this year’s class, particularly early on ... it would be wise to invest early.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Draft: Weatherford a Good Under the Radar Pick

In the 2022 NFL Draft, Sterling Weatherly is an under-the-radar pick who would fit in well with the Chicago Bears. As we inch closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears look to tighten their big board. General manager Ryan Poles is finalizing his plans for the draft. It is his first one running one and he wants to take a good first step.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Patriots hosting son of legendary linebacker for pre-draft visit

The New England Patriots are on the hunt for their next generation of stars in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it could come in the form of a local product on the offensive line. No, not Zion Johnson in the first round. This selection is the son of a former Patriots Pro Bowler with developmental upside on Day 3 of the Draft.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Game Haus

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
Yardbarker

49ers Sign Former Colts DL Kemoko Turay

The defensive line room for the 49ers just got a bit bigger. Former Colts defensive lineman Kemoko Turay is signing a one-year deal with the 49ers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Signing Turay comes about a week after he had just visited the 49ers. Sure enough, the two sides...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Patriots#American Football
Yardbarker

Steelers Go QB, CB in Latest Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers find their quarterback and defensive back in The Athletic's newest NFL Mock Draft. Dane Brugler's seven-round mock draft features plenty of action, but for the Steelers, they sit back and land their guys with pick No. 20 and 52. In the first round, the Steelers select the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: Cornerbacks who could complete KC Chiefs’ secondary

The Kansas City Chiefs have solid options in each area of the draft in order to improve their secondary with one or more of the draft’s top corners. The Kansas City Chiefs depth chart features Rashad Fenton, Deandre Baker, and L’Jarius Sneed as the starters in the cornerback room if the 2022 season were to start today. The depth beyond that core—as well as the overall strength of the core itself— is concerning. There is less than half of an NFL season worth of experience among the rest of the corners on the current roster, and although Stephon Gilmore is still available as a top-tier free agent, the Chiefs are probable cornerback shoppers in the draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL WR Appears To Want His Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Carolina Panthers were the “most likely” landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson made it abundantly clear he’s not on board with bringing Mayfield in. Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post linking Mayfield to the Panthers.
CLEVELAND, OH
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy