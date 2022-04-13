ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Drone footage shows damage in Mariupol

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian Ministry of Defence has released drone footage showing the extent of...

www.bbc.co.uk

Volodymyr Zelensky
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
BBC

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes in Ukraine

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves. The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units. Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia formally warns US to stop giving weapons to Ukraine or face ‘unpredictable consequences’

Russia sent a formal letter to the U.S. this week warning it to stop sending weapons to Ukraine or it would face “unpredictable consequences.”. The letter, which was reviewed by and first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, accused the U.S. and NATO of “adding fuel” to the conflict in Ukraine by sending “most sensitive” weapons shipments there.
BBC

Ukraine conflict: Why is Russia losing so many tanks?

It is thought that Russia has lost hundreds of tanks within two months of invading Ukraine. Military experts put the losses down to the advanced anti-tank weapons which western nations have given to Ukraine, and to the poor way Russia has used its tanks. Ukraine's armed forces say Russia has...
