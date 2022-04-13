Method Man Partners With Intercept Music To Create Global Platform For Indie Labels And Artists

When indie artist Adam Sanders releases his six-song EP, I Wanna Be Somebody, on March 25, he’s making sure that his 10 co-writers feel like they matter. Sanders will be setting aside 10% of the net streaming proceeds he receives as the owner of his label for a songwriter bonus. The move provides extra incentive for songwriters, who earn micropennies for streaming performances, to write with him in the future, increasing his access to Nashville’s top talents. Additionally, he hopes it provides a model for others to emulate in addressing a widely recognized industry inequity.

