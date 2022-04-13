Method Man Partners With Intercept Music To Create Global Platform For Indie Labels And Artists

Diddy has joined Proto Inc., formerly PORTL, as an advisor to the holoportation firm, which operates in a variety of industries, including entertainment, education, retail, enterprise, business, marketing, fashion, and the arts. Interactive holoportation is feasible thanks to Proto’s patented state-of-the-art technology, which allows a person to “beam” in real-time when they can’t physically be there. Proto was first exposed to the singer and entrepreneur when he used the new technology to “beam” from Miami to Los Angeles to sing Happy Birthday to his son King Combs.
