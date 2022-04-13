Water Not Warm Enough for Paddling Just Yet

(Des Moines, IA) — We’ve had some warmer days recently in the state — but the Iowa D-N-R River Programs Outreach Coordinator says we haven’t reached the free-paddling days of summer just yet. Todd Robertson says you should wait a bit before getting out the kayak or canoe because there haven’t been enough “consistently warm days in a row” to heat up the water to a safe paddling level. He says a safe level means you aren’t in danger by simply going into the water, but there is still a risk of hypothermia if you’re not wearing the right clothing or gear — and “cold water shock” can also be a problem. Robertson does recommend this time of year for checking buckles and zippers and checking for holes in life jackets.