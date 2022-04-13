ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Water Not Warm Enough for Paddling Just Yet

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Des Moines, IA) — We’ve had some warmer days recently in the state — but the Iowa D-N-R River Programs Outreach Coordinator says we haven’t reached the free-paddling days of summer just yet. Todd Robertson says you should wait a bit before getting out the kayak or canoe because there haven’t been enough “consistently warm days in a row” to heat up the water to a safe paddling level. He says a safe level means you aren’t in danger by simply going into the water, but there is still a risk of hypothermia if you’re not wearing the right clothing or gear — and “cold water shock” can also be a problem. Robertson does recommend this time of year for checking buckles and zippers and checking for holes in life jackets.

Bird Flu Pushing Egg Prices Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa economist says the bird flu outbreak in the state is helping to drive up egg prices. Brian Earnest with CoBank – which is part of the Farm Credit System – says the nation already saw a significant decrease in egg layers due to the pandemic. The bird flu will only make it worse. It has led to the culling of 24-million birds in commercial and backyard flocks across the nation. Earnest says the price of wholesale eggs rose to three dollars a dozen last month.
DES MOINES, IA
Governor Reynolds: Closing Glenwood Resource Center Hard, But Only Choice

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says closing the Glenwood Resource Center was hard, but it was the only choice left to state officials. Reynolds announced last week the center will close in two years. The Department of Justice released a report in December that concluded the majority of residents at the center could be cared for in private, community-based facilities and that would mean the state would spend less money on that care than on keeping the center open.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA
Seven Counties Declared State Disaster Areas After Storms

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Reynolds has issued disaster proclamations for seven Iowa counties. The proclamations come after Tuesday night’s storms which had high winds, hail, and spawned several tornadoes. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to needs and aid recovery in Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Winneshiek, and Worth counties. The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents. While there was a lot of damage, there have so far been no reports of injuries in the storms.
IOWA STATE
"Build My Future" Event Draws 5,100 Students To Iowa State Fairgrounds

(Des Moines, IA) — The third annual “Build My Future” event has drawn 5,100 students to the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The day is designed to give students a chance to see the opportunities there are for welders, electricians, carpenters, and others in the construction and manufacturing fields. Iowa Skilled Trades Vice President Chuck Gassman says 27 years ago it would have been a major win to get 10 people to attend.
DES MOINES, IA
Yes It's True, Maine & New Hampshire Likely to See a Snowstorm Tuesday

Though it sounds like a poorly times April Fools' Day joke, we can assure you it's not. Last night, while scrolling the endless feed of Facebook, I came across a post that I assumed must be old. It had to be, right? There's no way we're still talking about snowfall for the New England region halfway through April, is there? Yup, we are.
MAINE STATE
Effort Underway To Keep USS The Sullivans From Sinking

(Buffalo, NY) — Crews are trying to keep a ship named after five Waterloo brothers from sinking. USS The Sullivans is moored at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park in Buffalo, New York. It has been taking on water since Wednesday night. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says crews are pumping out more gallons of water per minute than The Sullivans is taking on. The ship was initially launched almost 80 years ago and decommissioned in 1965.
BUFFALO, NY
West Liberty Firefighters Upset With City

(West Liberty, IA) — The volunteers who make up the West Liberty fire department have sent the city a letter demanding they change how financial resources are divided up and accusing city leaders of micromanaging. West Liberty Fire Chief, Kirt Sickels told K-C-R-G/T-V the unfair treatment from the city has gone on for several years. The letter accuses the city of making outlandish demands to the department without giving them proper funding. The city responded Thursday afternoon, stating the accusations were “either wrong or wholly unfounded.” The city says they’re willing to mediate the matter.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
Ongoing wastewater discharge on west side of Creston

(Creston) A collapsed streambank and broken sewer line on Hurley Creek resulted in a wastewater discharge in Creston on Tuesday. The cast iron sewer line broke when the streambank caved in. Discharging at about five gallons per minute, the untreated wastewater is entering Hurley Creek near the North Spruce Street bridge south of West Spencer Street.
CRESTON, IA
Legislature Adds More Dangerous Compounds to State's List of Illegal Drugs

(Des Moines, IA) — The legislature has voted to add 14 new opioid compounds to the state’s list of illegal drugs that have a high potential for abuse. All 14 drugs include fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Senator Brad Zaun of Urbandale says it’s sadly become a yearly requirement to add new synthetic drugs to the state’s controlled substances list. Representative Michael Bergen of Dorchester says Iowa’s crime lab has seen a “130-percent increase in different compounds over the past five years. The bill’s written to take effect as soon as the governor signed it into law.
DES MOINES, IA
Nuisance Bar Bill On Way To Governor

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Legislature has sent the governor a bill that gives local officials a chance at getting a temporary court order to immediately shut down bars that are the site of frequent fights and gunfire. The bill would let city and county attorneys sue a...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Republican Caucuses To Stay First

(Des Moines, IA) — The Republican National Committee has unanimously voted to have Iowa’s Caucuses be the first Republican voting event in the next presidential election. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann was chairman of a panel that made the recommendation that Iowa, followed by New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina retain their positions at the front of the G-O-P’s presidential selection process. The G-O-P decision comes as the Democratic National Committee launched a plan to have five states with racially diverse populations that may be toss-ups states in the 2024 presidential election go first.
DES MOINES, IA
