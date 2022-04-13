ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, AR
City
Camden, AR
County
Dallas County, AR
County
Ouachita County, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 941 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxford, Pontotoc, Okolona, Holly Springs National Forest, Shannon, Vardaman, Randolph, Houlka, Tula, Denmark, Troy, Thaxton, New Houlka, Algoma, Toccopola, Pannell, Robbs, Matthews, Sarepta and Wallfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Grant County in central Arkansas Northern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Thiel, or 12 miles south of Malvern, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sheridan... Leola Carthage... Prattsville Poyen... Thiel Jenkins Ferry State Park... Dogwood Donaldson... Lono Cross Roads in Grant County... Tulip Slabtown... Buie Willow... Brush Creek Millerville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 941 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxford, Pontotoc, Okolona, Holly Springs National Forest, Shannon, Vardaman, Randolph, Houlka, Tula, Denmark, Troy, Thaxton, New Houlka, Algoma, Toccopola, Pannell, Robbs, Matthews, Sarepta and Wallfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas North central Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 946 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cardiff, or 11 miles east of Waldron, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cardiff... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Muddy Creek WMA Union Hill... Wing Chula... Olio Cedar Creek... Gibbs Waltreak... Bluffton Rover... Nola Harvey... Sims Parks... Briggsville Blue Ball HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Neshoba The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to affect Burnside Lake Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and crest at 13.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 11.7 Sat 8 am CDT 12.7 13.2 13.5
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise affecting Muhlenberg County. .Recent rainfall caused the Green River at Paradise to rise above flood stage. The river has crested will fall below flood stage Sunday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 385.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 373.4 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Burke, Divide, Mountrail, Renville, Ward, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Mountrail; Renville; Ward; Williams WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Much of north central and northwest North Dakota, along and north of Highway 2. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall is producing rises along the Black Warrior River basin and a flood warning is now in effect for the Black Warrior River at the Selden Lock and Dam. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Pasture and wood lands begin to flood. Livestock should be moved to higher ground at stages above 90 feet. At 94.0 feet, Between 94 and 97 feet, some secondary roads near Lock 5 park and Sandpiper Road begin to flood and could cut off residents. Some roads leading into Roebuck Landing are flooded between 96 and 97 feet. Flooding of farm and pasture lands continues. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 82.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening and continue rising to a crest of 95.3 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Saturday, the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Saturday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.1 Sat 7 am CDT 17.0 16.7 16.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 11:09:00 Expires: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...North, east and southeast-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Vieques, & Culebra. All beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Liberty; Toole WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel along Interstate 90 in the Central Panhandle Mountains if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions. Be sure to check conditions on the Idaho DOT page before heading out. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW LATE SATURDAY .A late season winter storm will move across the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Snow will intensify over the Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains in the evening on Saturday with snow rates up to an inch per hour. Snow will end in the Blue Mountains and Palouse Saturday evening and continue into the early morning hours on Sunday in the Central Panhandle Mountains. Travelers should expect winter travel conditions and delay travel if possible. Travel over mountain passes may become treacherous. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 6 inches in the valleys and 6 to 9 inches above 3000 feet in the mountains. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will have the potential to create minor tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected Saturday evening with snow rates of up to an inch per hour possible.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Saturday, the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy