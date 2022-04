SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A new variant of COVID-19 has been found in Shasta County, but the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) says you don’t need to panic. HHSA Epidemiology and Evaluation Supervisor, Daniel Walker, said BA.2 is a sub-variant of omicron. Walker said though it is slightly more transmissible, it does not seem to have increased in case severity.

