ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

By Kody Kester
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Over the decades, it has evolved from a little-known textile company to one of the largest companies in the world. Its stock has a $779 billion market capitalization and possesses an investment portfolio worth $345 billion. The outstanding track record of this holding company's investments suggests it might be wise to take a closer look at Berkshire Hathaway's stock holdings to see if any might be a good fit for your portfolio.

Here are two especially high-quality dividend stocks that Buffett has long held in Berkshire's portfolio that are currently worth buying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3r8c_0f7qLmbR00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Coca-Cola

The first stock for dividend growth investors to consider purchasing now is the mega-cap beverage maker Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) . Coca-Cola is the fourth-largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, with a 9.2% ownership stake valued at $25.6 billion.

In February, Coca-Cola raised its quarterly dividend by 4.8% to $0.44 per share. This marked the 60th straight year that the stock upped its annual payout to shareholders, which is a streak only matched or exceeded by 10 other Dividend Kings .

With such a storied dividend growth track record, investors can't be blamed if they conclude that Coca-Cola's best days are already behind it. On the contrary, that doesn't appear to be the case for a couple of reasons.

Coca-Cola has a portfolio of 21 billion-dollar brands (double its total in 2007) that are sold in more than 200 markets around the world. The company's iconic portfolio includes the eponymous Coca-Cola, Dasani bottled water, and sports drink Powerade. It also suggests that it has a beverage to suit everyone's drink preferences. Along with steady global population growth, this explains why analysts are forecasting 7.2% annual earnings growth over the next five years.

Coca-Cola's 72.4% dividend payout ratio in 2021 is only starting to approach the high side of sustainability and could be a temporary situation related to the pandemic. In order to repay debt, execute acquisitions, and repurchase shares to drive non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share (EPS) upward, it's likely Coca-Cola's dividend growth will slightly lag its earnings growth in the short term.

But the 5% to 7% annual dividend growth this should translate into is fair given the stock's market-beating 2.8% dividend yield. And dividend growth investors can scoop up shares of Coca-Cola at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. This is just below the nonalcoholic beverages industry average of 24.4, which makes the stock an attractive buy.

2. Johnson & Johnson

The second stock that dividend investors should pick up for their portfolio is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) . Don't let Berkshire Hathaway's modest $59 million position in the stock fool you: J&J is arguably the best healthcare stock in the world.

J&J's 59 consecutive years of dividend growth is the longest stretch in all of healthcare. And it appears as though this run has plenty of fuel left in the tank for three reasons.

It boasts one of the strongest existing drug portfolios among pharma stocks . The stock's portfolio consists of two megablockbusters -- its immunology drug called Stelara and the cancer drug named Darzalex. J&J also has a blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine and 11 other blockbuster drugs in its portfolio. This enviable drug portfolio explains why analysts are anticipating 6.1% annual earnings growth through the next five years.

And beyond the medium term, J&J's growth should continue. That's because the company has nearly 50 indications in phase 2 or phase 3 clinical trials in its pipeline. As some of these indications are approved by regulatory authorities around the world, this should power revenue and earnings higher.

Finally, J&J's dividend payout ratio was just 42.8% in 2021. This leaves room for the stock to grow its payout moving forward. That's why I'm predicting 6% to 7% annual dividend growth for the foreseeable future. Coupled with J&J's 2.4% dividend yield, this is a nice mix of yield and growth potential.

Investors can snatch up shares of J&J at a forward P/E ratio of 17.1, which is below the S&P 500 's forward P/E ratio of 18.9. For a stock of J&J's quality, this discount to the broader market makes it an enticing buy right now .

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coca-Cola wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Kody Kester owns Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he would buy Hershey stock now and down on the ‘next inflation scare’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to pick up stock of Hershey for their portfolios. "Hershey's the most consistent growth stock in a group where safety's first, and you know what they say, safety never takes a vacation. I would buy some here, then wait to buy more if the stock gets hit the next time we have an inflation scare," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Drugs#Berkshire Hathaway#Getty Images#Coca Cola
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
177K+
Followers
87K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy