Salado, TX

WATCH: Tornado damages homes in Texas

By Tahera Rahman, Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 3 days ago

SALADO, Texas (KXAN) — Homes in Salado, Texas, a little less than 10 miles north of Jarrell, were damaged by a tornado Tuesday . Salado is about an hour north of Austin, immediately south of Temple and Belton.

The tornado was spotted a little after 5:30 p.m., moving in between Florence and Salado. Those communities were most affected by storm damage.

VIDEO: Tornado spotted by storm chaser near Williamson-Bell County line

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety said there’s a lot of debris and power lines down on FM 2843 between Salado and Florence. The road is closed off, with only local traffic being allowed through.

    Tornado damage along a stretch of FM 2843 right in between Florence and Salado (KXAN Viewer Photos)
    Tornado damage along a stretch of FM 2843 right in between Florence and Salado (KXAN Viewer Photos)
    Tornado damage along a stretch of FM 2843 right in between Florence and Salado (KXAN Viewer Photos)
    Tornado damage along a stretch of FM 2843 right in between Florence and Salado (KXAN Viewer Photos)

Officials said well-built, ranch-style homes were heavily damaged or destroyed.

“If we have to stay out here all night, we’re not going to stop until everybody’s accounted for and everybody is safe, and then we’re going to definitely — the ones that have lost their homes, or they’re not structurally sound, we’re going to find a place to put them,” said Sgt. Bryan Washko with Texas Highway Patrol.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman was off of FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road, where neighbors said was “wiped off the map” from the tornado.

Law enforcement personnel from Temple, Killeen, and Williamson County blocked off a side of FM 2843 where glimpses of destroyed homes could be seen.

They said they were also trying to contain a gas leak.

Tornado damage in Cedar Valley Road & FM 2843. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

KXAN’s Jim Spencer said the city of Salado was very lucky Tuesday evening, as the tornado was headed straight for the town, but turned to the north, staying west of the community. The First Warning Weather team predicts the tornado could be of EF-2 or EF-3 strength.

PHOTOS: KXAN viewers share photos during Central Texas severe storms

One homeowner in Florence said he was inside his home when he saw giant pieces of tin fly across his land and the tornado funnel.

“I was in my living room, saw a dust storm outside, I heard the wind, stuff hitting the windows, and I saw a large piece of tin go across the pasture,” recalled Zach Liveris. “It’s a little overwhelming.”

He said his home didn’t sustain as much damage as his neighbor’s– where you could see the walls blown out, showing a burgundy couch inside, and insulation stuck in branches.

Liveris said he’s glad everyone is safe.

    Hail in Salado April 12 (Photo: Emily Buckwalter)
    Hail in Salado (Photo: Tom Russian)

“It was so dusty outside, I couldn’t even see the trees and the pasture from the house. It was just very intense winds,” Liveris said.

Folks in the Hidden Springs subdivision, while not impacted by the tornado, were pounded by baseball-sized hail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

