Heavy rain moves in on Wednesday evening, overnight

Storms with heavy rain and wind move into our area by this evening.

“Starting Wednesday off with light showers/drizzle and windy conditions. By this afternoon we'll need to watch for t-storms with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and a few tornadoes.,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

WEDNESDAY: Late afternoon showers and storms. Few severe, heavy rain at times. Windy! High: 83.

Winds: S 15-25+.

THURSDAY: Pre-dawn rain, then clearing skies. More sunshine. Mild temps, less humid. Breezy. Low: S 62, N 56. High: 77.

GOOD FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 20% spotty showers. Turning a bit more humid. Low: S 61, N 54.

High: 80.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 20% spotty showers. More humid, warmer. Low: S 67, N 65. High: 82.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 30% Isolated shower. Warm, more humid. Low: S 68, N 65.

High: 84.

MONDAY: Mostly dry. Warm and humid. Low: S 68, N 66. High: 83.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder temps, nice. Low: S 65, N 58. High: 77.