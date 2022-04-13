ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Protestor glues hand to court during NBA game

By Kiah Armstrong
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LuaX_0f7qLYC900

(ABC4) – A woman made her way onto the Minnesota Timberwolves’ home court Tuesday night and attempted to glue her hand to the floor — to protest Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s factory egg farm.

The woman, Alicia Santurio, walked onto the court during the second quarter of the game and tried to glue herself to the floor under the basket, a press release from grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) said.

Her shirt displayed the message, “GLEN TAYLOR ROASTS ANIMALS ALIVE.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zob4m_0f7qLYC900
Courtesy: Matt Johnson

Photos erupted on social media shortly after the incident showing Santurio being escorted off of the court by security, leaving a glue stain behind on the court.

In a statement to ABC4, a spokesperson from DxE said, “Unfortunately, the superglue didn’t stick well enough to the floor, and Alicia was ripped off the floor by security.”

The protest was allegedly an attempt to bring awareness to a ‘mass killing’ that DxE claims happened at an Iowa farm owned by Taylor.

“There’s no symbolic thing going on, more of a means to create enough of a disturbance that will be notable and people will talk about in creating buzz,” said DxE press coordinator Matt Johnson.

Santurio was escorted out of the arena with a scrape to her hand, Johnson tells ABC4.

Santurio was issued the following trespass notice:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IN6fj_0f7qLYC900
Courtesy: Matt Johnson

The Timberwolves issued a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding the incident saying:

“A fan disruption occurred during the second quarter of tonight’s game. We are in touch with Target Center Security to address the incident.”

Santurio was quickly given the nickname “GlueGirl” on social media following the incident.

On April 6, another activist, Carla Cabral, with DxE glued her left hand to a table, disrupting a hearing of the Assembly Agriculture Committee in Sacramento.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Minneapolis, MN
Society
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glues#News 2#Dxe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Decider.com

Warriors vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Time, Where To Watch Nuggets-Warriors Game 1 Online

The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets in the first game of their best-of-seven series! We have quite the interesting 3/6 matchup on our hands as the Warriors and Nuggets collide in what’s sure to be an unpredictable series. Golden State star Stephen Curry, who’s been out since mid-March with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot, is expected to play, but it remains to be seen how effective the sharpshooter will be. Can Draymond Green contain the supernova known as Nikola Jokić? Will Klay Thompson’s recent surge (he scored 110 points over Golden State’s final three regular...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy