This Could Be a Huge Waste of Money When Selling a House

By Barbara Bellesi Zito
 3 days ago

You've heard it ad nauseum: Staging a property can help it sell more quickly and, potentially, for more money. And according to data from the National Association of REALTORS (NAR), it can: 23% of buyers' agents noted that a staged home increased their price offers by between 1% and 5%, while 15% said price offers increased anywhere between 6% and 10%.

But staging can be pricey and time-consuming, depending on the size of your property. If you're trying to conserve some cash for your next property purchase and don't have the inclination to stage it yourself, know that 26% of agents said a staged home didn't have any sway over a buyer's offer, per the NAR data. Now, this might be sacrilege in some circles, but yes, you can indeed skip the staging and show a white box listing instead.

A white box listing is a property that is left clean, empty, and unstaged -- a veritable white box. It's not as snazzy as a fully staged home, of course, but it could be a good move if you find yourself in one of these property scenarios as a real estate investor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGgbE_0f7qLTmW00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. It's a large luxury property

The reason staging remains popular is that it really does demonstrate the potential of the space to buyers. This is a moot point, though, if the home is so large that it doesn't really matter where you put the dining room table or which wall you should reserve to hang the flat-screen television.

Luxury homes are perfect for white box listings because buyers want to see a blank canvas and imagine what they can do to the space to make it their own.

2. It's in bad shape

Even small fixes can pay off at resale. But if you're trying to offload a home that's more than a little worse for wear, it might be best not even to pretend it's in move-in condition. This might not work in a buyer's market, but in the current seller's market, even distressed homes are capturing plenty of buyer interest and even starting bidding wars.

If your property is sorely in need of a makeover, then even the most carefully placed throw pillows aren't going to do much to elevate it in the eyes of the buyer. Instead, clear everything out of it, give it a good cleaning, and paint the walls a light neutral color to give the space a fresh look.

3. It has unique features that are the true selling points

If your property has a certain wow factor that will basically help it sell itself -- think exceptional views, expansive grounds, or attractive architectural details -- then staging could be an unnecessary distraction.

A home-staging professional once told me that when a room is empty at an open house, it's a buyer's natural inclination to walk to the window and look out of it. If your property has the views they're looking for, white-boxing could be your strategy.

Does a blank canvas leave too much to a buyer's imagination?

It might seem odd to buck a trend that has basically spawned a lucrative industry and an entire subcategory of reality television. If you're unsure that you'll be able to get away without staging your property, virtual staging offers the best of both worlds.

Use a digital app to add virtual furniture and decor to photos of your property for the real estate listing, but leave the space clean and empty in person. This way, you'll be able to show off the good bones of the space while also satisfying those homebuyers who need guidance in visualizing the property.

