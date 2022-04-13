9 Easter Activities for Kids

We’ve got some great Easter activities for you and your family. From toddlers to tweens, these activities are a great way to celebrate Easter.

For Toddlers

Blow Art Painting

Cut various sized egg shapes out of construction paper. Take colorful paints and dab them onto different places on your egg, preferably with a dropper. Take a straw and blow air through it to move the paint and spread it out across the egg to make beautiful, colorful designs.

Make an Easter Bunny Mask

Kids get to design and create a bunny mask out of household items! Make a traditional bunny face or glam it up with glitter and sequence to create fun characters to put on a show for the family. Click here to visit Kid’s Craft Room for full instructions.

Bunny Face with Footprint Ears

This craft is a great way to let kids express some creativity while preserving the moment by saving their footprint. Design little bunny faces out of paper plates and use your child’s pressed-in-paint footprint for the bunny ears. These keepsakes are great to store in a memory box or given to grandparents as an Easter gift they will love! One Krieger Chick has full instructions for this great activity on her blog!

For School-Aged Kids

Bunny Handprint Craft

This is a wonderful keepsake craft as well as something that makes a great gift. School-aged kids love to get messy while crafting and this is perfect for them. Let them dip their hands in some white paint and place onto the surface of your choosing. Add some pink paint and use a sharpie to design the faces of these little critters. Enjoy on the fridge or pass out to loved ones to spread Easter cheer. Craft Morning provides detailed instructions for this fun craft.

Mason Jar Chocolate Bunny Gifts

Kids love to use their creativity and it’s even better when they can take what they created and pass it out to their friends, neighbors and teachers! Take those famous little chocolate bunnies you buy at the store, some green paper grass and other fun little items (such as candy eggs) to make an Easter display inside of a mason jar. Hand these out to friends and family as thoughtful gifts. Click here to be taken to Crafy Morning’s website for full instructions.

Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt

Make your glow-in-the-dark Easter eggs, when night falls you can hide all the eggs and set the kids loose on an Easter adventure like they’ve never experienced before.

For Tweens

Make a Jelly Bean Bracelet

This craft doubles up as a gift giving opportunity! Make colorful and fun bracelets out of Jelly Beans, thread and pom pom craft items. Kid’s Activity Blog provides easy instructions for this unique craft.

String Easter Eggs

A very creative and cool activity for Easter; these String Easter Eggs take a little time but offer a big reward. Using 4 simple supplies your kids can design what seems to be complex decoration to hand out to loved ones or hang them around the house for the family to enjoy.

Easter Egg Bath Bombs

Bath bombs have been all the rage in recent years. With a few simple ingredients you can craft fizzy little balls of fun for you and your loved ones. Fill them with confetti sprinkles for extra color and fun! Bitz n Giggles provides Easter Bath Bomb instructions that are easy to follow for adults and tweens alike.

