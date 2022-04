HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were killed in a single-car crash in Huntsville on Monday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a 16-year-old male driver and his younger brother, 11, died in the crash. A third brother was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious but stable condition. WAFF 48 is told the crash occurred on Bob Wade Lane near Mount Lebanon Road at 6:06 p.m.

