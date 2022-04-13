Hutchinson Voters Will See More Polling Locations

Frankfort, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on March 25 that in February, as in January, more dead voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls than new voters were added. “We continue working with legislators to make our election laws even better, as well...
(The Center Square) – Arizona voters support mail-in voting, but they also support safeguards when it comes to the matter. An Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) survey by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) found that 74% of Arizona voters support no-excuse absentee voting; only 10% oppose it. “With the vast...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Election season is right around the corner. The Vigo County Registration Office needs your help to make sure the voting process runs smooth. The office already has poll workers for all 17 Vigo County polling locations. Now, officials are looking for alternates for each of...
Maryland’s new primary date has local election officials worried that, compared to prior elections, a larger number of county voters may be unable to cast a ballot at the polling place nearest them. Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner is scheduled to present a draft plan to the county...
PHOENIX – While Republicans in the Arizona Legislature advance a bill that includes eliminating nearly all forms of early voting, a poll showed most voters in the state want the option to cast ballots by mail. Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights’ poll, released Tuesday, showed 74% favored mail-in voting, and...
(The Center Square) – Poll results released Wednesday reveal support has eroded for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as she kicks off her reelection campaign this month in Michigan. Lansing-based Marketing Resource Group conducted the poll, which revealed 59% of respondents saying they’d consider a different candidate than the incumbent governor. Only 34% said they’d support reelecting Whitmer, a Democrat.
Comments / 0