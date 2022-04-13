How to prepare for severe weather

DEFIANCE, Mo. — The tornado was here and gone in 10 seconds. That's all it took for an EF-3 tornado to rip through Nathan Borowiak's neighborhood, while he, his wife and son took shelter in the basement. "When we came up the steps and looked and there is glass,...
ST. LOUIS — After our cold, dry spell, a deepening trough over the Intermountain West will help pump in warm air and more moisture. A surface low over the Rocky Mountains deepens and moves eastward, tightening the pressure gradient across Missouri and Illinois. A cold front pushes through our...
