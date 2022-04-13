ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Traffic light out on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Albany

By Michael O'Brien
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Be aware of a traffic signal problem on Van Rennselear Blvd at the ramp to I-90 W in Albany. The traffic light is out and could cause traffic delays. All lanes are open.

Albany PD recover weapons in two separate incidents

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

