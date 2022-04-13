Traffic light out on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Be aware of a traffic signal problem on Van Rennselear Blvd at the ramp to I-90 W in Albany. The traffic light is out and could cause traffic delays. All lanes are open.Albany PD recover weapons in two separate incidents
If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.
