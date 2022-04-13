Traffic light out on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Be aware of a traffic signal problem on Van Rennselear Blvd at the ramp to I-90 W in Albany. The traffic light is out and could cause traffic delays. All lanes are open.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.