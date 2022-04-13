ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina city settles female firefighter’s lawsuit

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina city have settled a federal discrimination lawsuit with a former female firefighter who said she had endured a hostile work environment in which the fire chief and others inflicted emotional distress.

The attorney representing former Asheville firefighter Joy Ponder confirmed Tuesday that his client will get $155,000 in compensatory damages.

She also voluntarily dismissed her claim in U.S. District Court. Ponder didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A federal judge had ruled in March that the discrimination lawsuit filed by Ponder could proceed based on a claim of “disparate treatment.”

A trial had been scheduled for May 9.

