North Carolina city settles female firefighter’s lawsuit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina city have settled a federal discrimination lawsuit with a former female firefighter who said she had endured a hostile work environment in which the fire chief and others inflicted emotional distress.
The attorney representing former Asheville firefighter Joy Ponder confirmed Tuesday that his client will get $155,000 in compensatory damages.
She also voluntarily dismissed her claim in U.S. District Court. Ponder didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
A federal judge had ruled in March that the discrimination lawsuit filed by Ponder could proceed based on a claim of “disparate treatment.”
