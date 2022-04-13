ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia can boost economy by $97 billion without inflationary risks, official says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZY0Q_0f7qI0gz00

(Reuters) - Russia can boost its economy by 7-8 trillion roubles ($85-97 billion) without stoking significant inflationary risks, a senior official said on Wednesday, as Moscow deals with supply curbs, a fall in oil production and manufacturing output slows.

Annual inflation in Russia has spiked to a seven-year high of 16.70%, while the rouble and external trade have dropped after Western countries imposed sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Russia hiked its key interest rate to try to curb volatility, introduced capital controls, banned foreign holders of Russian assets from selling investments and offered over 1 trillion roubles in social payments and support to businesses.

“We have certain macroeconomic limits under which we are working,” First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said. “We have more or less understood the limits allowing us to work without increasing pressure on inflation.”

Some Russians rushed to snap up essential food items in the first days after Moscow launched what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

By late March, demand for the most popular socially important goods started to stabilise, Belousov said.

Yet sugar and the so-called “borscht basket”, a Russian version of the Big Mac index which contains the most popular daily food items including potatoes, onions, carrot and beetroot, spiked by 50%-60% after the sanctions, Belousov told the upper house of parliament.

Salt, flour and cereals increased in price by 10%-20%, with stocks now enough for five to six weeks, he said, compared with more than two weeks for sugar and 10-12 weeks for baby food and canned food.

WEEKLY INFLATION DOWN

Russian weekly inflation fell to 0.66% in the latest week, Belousov said, after growing by an average of 2% in the weeks after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Inflation in Russia could reach 17%-20% this year and the economy may contract by more than 10%, its deepest since 1994, according to Alexei Kudrin, the head of Russia’s audit chamber and a former finance minister.

Output volumes had fallen by around 11% in the industry and trade sectors, with other sectors shrinking by 9-10%, Belousov said without elaborating. Sources told Reuters earlier that Russian oil output hit its lowest since mid-2020 this week.

The energy ministry had earlier suspended publication of monthly oil and gas output figures, while the central bank stopped disclosing foreign trade data, cutting investors off from the most essential data about the state of the Kremlin’s finances.

Russia plans to use all funds available this year for support measures, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said, warning that there will be no budget surplus.

Belousov said on Wednesday that budget spending has already increased by 20% in the first three months of 2022 from a year ago.

($1 = 82.6000 roubles)

Comments / 16

mac daddy
2d ago

cause America is still buying Russia oil, I'm telling you I believe this is just as much Biden as it is Putin. both are the world's 2evils!

Reply
5
Lucas Mccall
3d ago

Just imagine where Russia would be if the west wasn't propping up its economy with oil purchases.

Reply(3)
10
fed up AMERICAN
2d ago

USA SOMPLU NEEDS OPEN UP OUR OIL & ENERGY INDUSTRYS WHILE Maintaining all stops on Russian exports !

Reply
6
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia’s top warship explodes, on fire in the Black Sea

Russia’s Moskva flagship missile cruiser incurred heavy damage from an explosion and a “fire” on board late Wednesday and Ukrainian officials are saying they fired missiles at the Russian cruiser. Odesa Regional Military Administration head Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that Moskva was hit. “Neptune missiles guarding...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexei Kudrin
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Foreign Trade#Canned Food#Russians#Big Mac
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy