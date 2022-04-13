Four Bearcats Selected in Latest Two-Round Mock Draft, Including Ahmad Gardner in the Top-Three

Cincinnati could set multiple program draft records in roughly two weeks time.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Mel Kiper just revealed his first two-round mock draft of the year, and four Bearcats landed in the first 60 picks starting with cornerback Ahmad Gardner at No. 2 to the Detroit Lions.

"Can I interest you in a 6-foot-3 corner with long arms and 4.41 40-yard dash speed who didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage in college? That's Gardner," Kiper wrote . "The Lions have several needs and would likely jump at Aidan Hutchinson if he somehow fell here. If they can get something out of Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft who has played just 10 games in two seasons, they could have a much-improved secondary."

Gardner is the consensus sixth-best prospect and is being picked by the New York Jets (No. 4) most often in the past month (24% of mock drafts).

Next, quarterback Desmond Ridder went off the board at No. 40 to the Seattle Seahawks.

"Here's a landing spot for the third quarterback in this class," Kiper said. "Are the Seahawks really going to start Drew Lock all year? I don't buy it. Ridder is an experienced, savvy signal-caller (43 college wins) who can be a little erratic at times. If he can get his accuracy issues under control, he could be a starter, especially with the type of targets Seattle has. This might be the best-case scenario for the franchise because Ridder won't have the expectations of a first-round pick while playing in the shadow of Russell Wilson."

Ridder is the consensus 37th-best prospect and is being mocked most often to the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 20) over the past week (13% of mock drafts).

Wide receiver Alec Pierce followed Ridder on the selection list by heading to Green Bay at No. 53.

"My comp for Pierce will be familiar to Packers fans -- it's Jordy Nelson," Kiper declared. "And Green Bay got Nelson in the second round, too. The 6-foot-3 Pierce ran a 4.41 40 at the combine and also had a 40.5-inch vertical. He has rare physical tools, which have him climbing draft boards. He could thrive on go routes from Aaron Rodgers."

The Packers would be a fantastic landing spot for Pierce who is the consensus 76th-ranked prospect. He's been included in six mock drafts since October and went to the Packers in three of those exercises.

Last but not least, is defensive end Myjai Sanders who is joining Pierce in Green Bay at No. 59.

"Sanders weighed just 228 pounds at the combine and reportedly had lost weight because of a stomach bug," Kiper explained. "He should settle in the 240-range in the NFL, and he might be best suited as an outside linebacker. But he has some explosive traits off the edge, and he could be an interesting high-upside pick on Day 2. The Packers have to add young edge talent in this draft."

Sanders is the consensus 74th-ranked prospect and has been included in 11 mock drafts in 2022. The Packers and Titans selected him most often in those 11 mocks (Packers: 2, Titans: 3).

