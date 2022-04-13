ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/13 Wednesday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
 3 days ago

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny and mild 02:54

Forecast: Today we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s... 70s inland/S&W. Tonight will be on the mild side with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an iso'd t'storm. Temperatures bounce back big-time tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s with some 80s inland/S&W... feeling more like June.

CBS2

Then we'll have to keep an eye on a round of showers/t'storms in the afternoon/evening that will have the potential to produce downpours (localized flooding), as well as locally damaging winds.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s.

CBS2

As for Saturday, some clouds return with a chance of showers, but mainly later in the day. Expect highs in the 60s.

