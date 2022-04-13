ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers vs Braga: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Krishan Davis
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A preview of Rangers' Europa League quarter-final second leg against Braga at...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Filip Helander
Person
Abel Ruiz
Person
Ianis Hagi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ibrox#European#Portuguese#Rb Leipzig#Glasgow Tv#Cbs Sports#Fra Rrb
90min

Inter Miami: DeAndre Yedlin looking forward to 'amazing' Seattle return

Seven years after he left, DeAndre Yedlin is returning to Seattle, though he won't be wearing the Sounders' trademark rave green. Born and raised in the city, Yedlin was Seattle's first-ever homegrown player, making his debut in March 2013 and going on to make 69 appearances for the club, winning a Supporters' Shield and US Open Cup double in 2014.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

265
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy