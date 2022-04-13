Firefighters Contain Pacoima Brush Fire

Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters stopped forward progression of a brush fire at three-quarters of an acre in/near the Hansen Dam Recreation area in 41 minutes without injury, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Keith Johnson / KNN

The fire was reported around 11:05 p.m., Tuesday, Apr. 12, on the 12000 block West Osborne Street in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles.

LAFD stated crews will be working in the area for an extended time period to “mop up” any remaining hotspots within the perimeter.

Wind was reported blowing at 8 mph at the location of the fire.