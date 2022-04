For Starbucks (SBUX) Seattle Shift Supervisor Sydney Durkin, the unanimous vote to unionize at the company's hometown location was a symbolic one. "It's immense, Starbucks's presence in the city is really huge. It really looms over," Durkin told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "It's one of the largest employers in the city and to really bring it to Starbucks's doorstep is a huge moment. It's letting them know that this movement is not stopping, and it's certainly not stopping at their doorstep."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 DAYS AGO