A lane restriction is in place at a bridge replacement project on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County, according to PennDOT. The project consists of replacement of an existing single span concrete T-beam bridge spanning a Tributary to Back Creek on the west side of the intersection with Maxheimer Road in half-widths. Traffic is restricted to a single lane in each direction. Traffic shifts take place at the bridge as the contractor works through phases of the project. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO