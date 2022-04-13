ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio mom pleads guilty to baby that was found in trashbag at a dorm

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

A woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a newborn whose body was found inside a trash bag at college dormitory outside Cleveland.

Breyona Reddick entered her plea Friday as part of a deal with Portage County prosecutors, who agreed to dismiss several other counts including aggravated murder, child endangerment and tampering with evidence, The 21-year-old Cleveland woman’s trial was due to start April 19.

She now faces up to 11 years in prison when she’s sentenced later this year.

The newborn’s body was found in October 2019 inside a trash bag that had been left in a dormitory restroom at Hiram College, a small liberal arts school.

rose nylund
3d ago

So *all* these young women who stash their infants somewhere like trash just *happen* to have stillbornes? They all claim their babies were born dead anyway, so......"no big deal, right?" 😡

