ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville is seeking input to inform and prioritize the use of a one-time allocation of $4.7 million to address homelessness. The allocation is from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It's part a $5 billion commitment in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to target and reduce homelessness.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 28 DAYS AGO