Fire Crews Respond To Spencer House Fire

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, (WAND)- The Official Owaneco Fire Protection District reported several crews were on the scene of a structure fire. According to the Protection Districts Facebook page multiple crews and first responders helped with the fire including Taylorville Firefighters Local 3144, Stonington ,Edinburg IL Fire Department, Morrisonville-Palmer Fire Protection District, Assumption Fire Dept., Taylorville PD , Dunn’s ambulance, Christian county dispatchers and the State fire marshal.
