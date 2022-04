KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Miguel Cabrera had three hits, drawing closer to 3,000, as the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium. Cabrera now has 2,994 hits, just six shy of one of baseball’s most important milestones. The Tigers (3-4) have three more games on the road against the Royals (2-4) before returning to Detroit for a new homestand beginning on Tuesday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO