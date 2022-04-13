UK investigating puzzling spike in liver disease in children

Wheezing diseases are one of the major chronic respiratory diseases in children. To explore the effects of meteorological and environmental factors on the prevalence of children wheezing diseases, clinical data of children hospitalized with wheezing diseases in Suzhou, China from 2013 to 2017 were collected. Meteorological and environmental factors from 2013 to 2017 were obtained from the local Meteorological Bureau and Environmental Protection Bureau. Relationships between wheezing diseases and meteorological and environmental factors were evaluated using Pearson's correlation and multivariate regression analysis. An autoregressive integrated moving average (ARIMA) model was used to estimate the effects of meteorological and environmental variables on children wheezing diseases. Children wheezing diseases were frequently presented in infants less than 12Â months old (1897/2655, 58.28%), and the hospitalization rate was highest in winter (1024/3255, 31.46%). In pathogen-positive specimens, the top three pathogens were respiratory syncytial virus (21.35%), human rhinovirus (16.28%) and mycoplasma pneumoniae (10.47%). The seasonality of wheezing children number showed a distinctive winter peak. Children wheezing diseases were negatively correlated with average temperature (P"‰<"‰0.001, r"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.598). The ARIMA (1,0,0)(0,0,0)12 model could be used to predict temperature changes associated wheezing diseases. Meteorological and environmental factors were associated with the number of hospitalized children with wheezing diseases and can be used as early warning indicators for the occurrence of wheezing diseases and prevalence of virus.

HEALTH ・ 24 DAYS AGO