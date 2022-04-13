ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Wildfires burn in Ruidoso forcing residents to evacuate

By Chelsea Collinsworth
fox34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - Wildfires in Ruidoso have burned at least 200 homes and structures, forcing residents to evacuate. The fire started Tuesday afternoon on McBride Drive in Ruidoso, part of Gavilan Canyon. Officials...

www.fox34.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Emergency officials say 19,400 Colorado residents are being ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire in the area of a destructive 2021 blaze. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management reports evacuation orders cover 8,000 homes and 7,000 structures. A Boulder fire official says...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Thousands evacuated as wildfires again threaten Colorado

Thousands of Colorado residents were issued evacuation orders over the weekend as wildfires again swept the Boulder area, just months after blazes destroyed almost entire neighbourhoods less than 20 miles from Denver.Nearly 20,000 people were told to leave their homes on Saturday, but most of the orders were lifted later that night. As of Sunday morning, the fire was 21 percent contained and only 1,629 people remained under an evacuation order.The fire was affecting 189 acres on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.No injuries or structural damages were reported as more than 100 firefighters continued...
ENVIRONMENT
KSN News

Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder police say about 1,200 Colorado residents are being ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire in the area of a destructive 2021 blaze. Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and National Center for Atmospheric Research. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire. Boulder police say […]
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ruidoso, NM
Government
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
The Independent

New Mexico wildfires race across thousands of acres, destroying 150 buildings

Wildfires are blazing across parts of New Mexico, leading to evacuations and the destruction of around 150 buildings.The McBride Fire has grown to 4,132 acres, according to an update on Wednesday from the Lincoln National Forest in Alamogordo, around 100 miles north of the US-Mexico border.The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Tuesday also shared satellite imagery of a fire signature near the community of Ruidoso and tweeted: “Take this fire seriously. This is a very dangerous situation.”In central New Mexico, authorities confirmed that at least one home and numerous barns, sheds and other outbuildings were damaged or destroyed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Lincoln National Forest#Canyon#The Red Cross#The U S Forest Service#Facebook
WRIC - ABC 8News

Nogal Canyon Fire 0% contained, 400 acres burned

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are working to contain the Nogal Canyon Fire in the Lincoln National Forest, on April 12. According to officials, the fire started around 1:25 p.m. It remains 0% contained. Multiple resources with the Forestry Division, Lincoln County, United States Forest Service, local fire departments are working to contain the fire. According to […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire

Firefighters took advantage of a brief break in the weather but gusty winds were expected to return Friday to southern New Mexico where a wildfire has claimed two lives and charred more than 200 homes.The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people in the mountain community of Ruidoso, where the remains of a couple were found near a burned home as they tried to flee.New Mexico State Police confirmed the blaze killed the two people after it started Tuesday from a windblown, downed power line. Their names have not been released.Thousands of customers in the area remain without...
POLITICS
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. But snow is already melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
The Daily Times

New Mexico again posts highest unemployment rate of all 50 states

FARMINGTON — Despite seeing its jobless rate fall again in March, New Mexico ranked last among all 50 states in unemployment for the third month in a row, according to figures released by federal and state agencies. The state's jobless rate of 5.3% in March was down from the revised rate of 5.6% in February, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. But the state continues to trail every other state in the country in putting...
FARMINGTON, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy