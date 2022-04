The Outer Banks’ first Target won’t open this year after all. Construction is still underway on the much-anticipated 80,000-square-foot store in Kill Devil Hills, but plans to open this year have been pushed to 2023. “As external circumstances continue to evolve, there will naturally be some delays and shifts,” company spokesman Anthony Thomas said in an email. He did not elaborate on the ...

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 29 DAYS AGO