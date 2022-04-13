ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvin Klein Parent PVH Sees $12.5B Sales In 2025; Boosts Buyback By $1B

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) introduced the PVH+ Plan, its multi-year, strategic growth plan. The company also reaffirmed its Q1 and FY22 outlook previously announced on March 29, 2022.
  • The company sees high single-digit compounded annual growth (CAGR) from 2021 to $12.5 billion of revenue in 2025.
  • The company expects the execution of the plan to accelerate the growth of Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER.
  • The company expects more than 20% CAGR in digital channels. PVH expects direct-to-consumer brick & mortar to outpace wholesale brick & mortar.
  • The operating margin expansion is likely to be about 15%. The company anticipates a free cash flow of over $1.0 billion in 2025.
  • The Board has approved a $1.0 billion increase to the company's stock repurchase authorization and extended it three years to June 2026.
  • Price Action: PVH shares closed higher by 2.13% at $76.60 on Tuesday.

