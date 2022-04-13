Eyes on the Prizes in Deep River

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a chance to enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt as a grown-up. The Champaign Park District had their Nite Lite Egg Pursuit at Hessel Park Friday night. Officials said participants were on the lookout for the bronze, silver and gold eggs for a chance to win some big prizes. Prizes […]
PRINCETON - Children moved faster than a jackrabbit in pursuit of Easter eggs Saturday at the Princeton Easter Egg Hunt at Krashes Field, sponsored by Princeton's Parks and Recreation Department and the Princeton Public Library's Teen Advisory Board. The 1,200 eggs were filled with either candy or toys.
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Hoppin' to it at Easter egg hunt in Princeton
Word Alive Bible Church hosted an Easter egg Hunt this morning at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk. This is the church’s fourth event. The last two years it was cancelled due to COVID. Parents and kids say they were happy to be outside enjoying the festive event. “We knew...
Comments / 0