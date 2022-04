SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Temperatures and gas prices are up, leading more to bike riding. With gas prices on the rise, biking to work instead of driving could save you some cash. Bike shop managers say sales are on the rise and have been growing since the pandemic lockdowns. Bike floors and shelves have been empty. Supply chain issues kept new inventory out of stores.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 29 DAYS AGO