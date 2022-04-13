NBA Playoffs 2022: Celtics-Nets full series schedule announced

The Worcester Red Sox’s game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Polar Park was washed out Thursday. The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Friday at 4 p.m. ”Fans holding tickets for Thursday can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.If fans have a hard ticket for tonight’s game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.”

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO