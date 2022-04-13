ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA Playoffs 2022: Celtics-Nets full series schedule announced

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will just play three games in the opening week of their first round series after the NBA announced the full schedules on Wednesday. Boston will host...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
MassLive.com

Jackie Robinson Day: Red Sox uniforms will feature blue 42s to commemorate the 75th anniversary of MLB’s color barrier being broken

BOSTON — The blue numbers on the jerseys in each locker in the Red Sox clubhouse instantly stood out before Friday’s home opener. In addition to everyone wearing No. 42 in place of their own numbers, an annual tradition to honor Jackie Robinson, this year those numbers are in Dodger blue to honor the 75th anniversary of him breaking the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. There is a special gold patch with MLB’s commemorative logo marking the event. Many players also wore socks with an image of Robinson as well.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Alabama Spring Game 2022: Live stream, start time, how to watch A-Day featuring Bryce Young and company

The Alabama Crimson Tide return to the gridiron for their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. After losing to Georgia in the CFP National Championship last season, Nick Saban’s team will look to reclaim their spot atop the Southeastern Conference in 2022. Saturday afternoon’s inter-squad game at Bryant-Denny Stadium won’t be on conventional cable, but it’ll still be available to stream.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MassLive.com

Kyrie Irving wants Celtics to show his Garden highlights, have fans move forward from his ‘Boston era’

Kyrie Irving has not received a warm welcome from Boston fans ever since going back on his preseason declaration on his plans to re-sign with the team in the summer of 2019. Irving’s remarks about Boston and a stomp on the team’s center court logo during last year’s postseason series created plenty of controversies. However as Irving and the Nets set to prepare for a first round rematch with Boston starting Sunday at TD Garden, Irving is hoping everyone can feel more positively about his two years.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown on Ramadan, fasting during NBA Playoffs: ‘It’s something that’s saved my life’

BOSTON — Among the many subplots between the Celtics and Nets, there’ll be perhaps a unifying factor for a pair of former teammates. The NBA Playoffs will take place during Ramadan this season from April 1 to May 1, which includes the first round. Both the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and the Nets’ Kyrie Irving have observed Ramadan in past seasons.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba On Tnt#The Boston Celtics#Abc#Tnt
MassLive.com

WooSox rained out Thursday, will play doubleheader Friday at Polar Park

The Worcester Red Sox’s game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Polar Park was washed out Thursday. The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Friday at 4 p.m. ”Fans holding tickets for Thursday can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.If fans have a hard ticket for tonight’s game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.”
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
73K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy