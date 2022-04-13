ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Johnny Depp's childhood friend testifies in Amber Heard defamation trial in Va.

By Ida Domingo, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News/AP) — A longtime friend and next-door neighbor of Johnny Depp testified Wednesday that Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, had told him the movie star threw a phone at her and hit her inside the couple’s Los Angeles penthouse. But Isaac Baruch said he...

