Mendota, IL

Woman accused in daughter's death in Boulder Hill expected to plead guilty

By Ethan Kruger
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman accused in the overdose death of her six-year-old daughter is expected to plead guilty. 34-year-old Courtny Davidson, of Mendota, is accused in the death of six-year-old Kerrigan Rutherford while the two were...

