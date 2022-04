Two automakers have announced a halt in production due to a parts shortage. However, the reasons for their shortages differ from each other. Volvo has announced a "worsened production situation" in line with the current chip shortage due to the pandemic. The Geely-owned, Swedish automaker said that this is just temporary but would last towards the end of the first half of 2022. Of note, the production pause is due to the lack of a specific type of semiconductor.

ECONOMY ・ 24 DAYS AGO