NWS confirms tornadoes around Gilbert City, Bode and Harvey

Effective: 2022-03-18 07:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times. * WHERE...Harvey and Sedgwick Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...While most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, roads and highways could become slushy and slick. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

HARVEY COUNTY, KS ・ 29 DAYS AGO