NWS confirms tornadoes around Gilbert City, Bode and Harvey

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BAY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Florida. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect.
