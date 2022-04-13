ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bode, IA

NWS confirms tornadoes around Gilbert City, Bode and Harvey

 3 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – A storm front pushed hazardous weather through the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, spawning hail and damaging winds in some areas. National Weather Service meteorologist Rod Donovan says northern Iowa took...

