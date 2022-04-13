UK investigating puzzling spike in liver disease in children

There is an urgent need of non-invasive tests (NITs) for monitoring treatment response and disease progression in chronic liver disease. Liver stiffness (LS) evaluated by transient elastography (TE), shear wave elastography (SWE), and magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) and serum markers e.g. APRI and FIB-4 scores were assessed at baseline and the 1-year follow-up. In all, 89 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) patients with sustained virological response and 93 non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients were included. There was a significantly strong correlation among imaging techniques. Using MRE as the reference standard, the area under the receiver operating characteristics curves for TE, SWE, APRI, and FIB-4 in detecting stage1"“4 fibrosis were 0.88"“0.95, 0.87"“0.96, 0.83"“0.89, and 0.79"“0.92, respectively. In chronic HCV patients, the values of TE, SWE, MRE, APRI and FIB-4 significantly decreased from baseline to the 1-year follow-up. Liver steatosis did not significantly change over time. In NAFLD, compared to obese patients, non-obese patients had less LS and steatosis at baseline, and these values did not show significant changes at the 1-year follow-up. Our study suggests that the current NITs have a good correlation and accuracy in monitoring the treatment outcomes in patients with chronic liver diseases.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO