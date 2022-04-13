How to stay safe during severe weather

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Severe weather is expected to travel towards the Ozarks Wednesday, and preparing for it could mean the difference between life and death.

If someone doesn’t have a basement to go to during bad weather another good place to go is to your local storm shelter.

Richard Stirts with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District stated it’s a good idea to even perform a test run to see how long it takes for you to get to the storm shelter.

“You don’t want to be more than five minutes away from a storm shelter if a warning would come out,” said Stirts.

Stirts said that during serve weather the district along with the police department will monitor the storm and if there is a tornado warning they will set off the sirens.

“Don’t depend on the siren to get you up, have a weather alert on your phone and make plans to get to a storm shelter or find somewhere in your home to stay safe.”

Stirts stated people should stay away from windows and stay in the center of their home.

