Rogersville, MO

How to stay safe during severe weather

By Christina Randall
 3 days ago

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Severe weather is expected to travel towards the Ozarks Wednesday, and preparing for it could mean the difference between life and death.

If someone doesn’t have a basement to go to during bad weather another good place to go is to your local storm shelter.

Richard Stirts with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District stated it’s a good idea to even perform a test run to see how long it takes for you to get to the storm shelter.

“You don’t want to be more than five minutes away from a storm shelter if a warning would come out,” said Stirts.

Public and FEMA storm shelters in the Ozarks

Stirts said that during serve weather the district along with the police department will monitor the storm and if there is a tornado warning they will set off the sirens.

“Don’t depend on the siren to get you up, have a weather alert on your phone and make plans to get to a storm shelter or find somewhere in your home to stay safe.”

Stirts stated people should stay away from windows and stay in the center of their home.

