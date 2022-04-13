ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Horn, IA

Exira-EHK School Board News

 3 days ago

(Elk Horn, Iowa) – The Exira-EHK School District met Monday evening and accepted the resignation of Secondary Principal Nate McDonald, who has accepted a similar role with the Missouri Valley School District. The board also approved the FY 2023 School Budget, which...

Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves budget

(Audubon) The FY23 School Budget for Audubon has been approved. On Monday night the school board approved the budget with a tax levy rate that is slightly higher at $12.26 per thousand dollars of valuation. The rise, according to Superintendent Eric Trager, is a result of increased enrollment. “We had over a 20 student increase. The school budget review committee gives us authority to spend money to educate those children, but then in order to get that money we need to levy taxes against our property tax payers. So that’s how we get the cash to educate those students. We will have a slight increase this year, but on the whole it’s a good problem to have because it’s all due to an increase in enrollment.”
AUDUBON, IA
Kingsport Times-News

School boards discuss changes in school funding formulas

ELIZABETHTON — Both the Carter County Board of Education and the Elizabethton City Board of Education are anticipating some changes in school funding formulas, but the boards are looking at different formulas with one seen as a big improvement in funding for one of the school systems, while the other formula change could eliminate an advantage the school lunch program had during the pandemic.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
The Daily Jeffersonian

Local News Briefs: Doutt recognized by Ohio School Board Association

School board member honored Dennis Doutt, board member for East Guernsey Local School District and Mid-East Career and Technology Center, was recently recognized by the Ohio School Board Association. The Veteran School Board Member award is given to those individuals who have served five, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years on their local school board. Doutt was recognized for his 20 years of service.  ...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

$60K in funding for class projects donated to Orlando-area schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — College football bowl season is shifting focus from the field to the classroom. The College Football Playoff Foundation and Florida Citrus Sports teamed up with Donors Choose to fund $60,000 worth of class projects. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Thirty-eight schools in the...
ORLANDO, FL

