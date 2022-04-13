ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Edwards, Russell carry Timberwolves to play-in win over Clippers

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1nsv_0f7qAnNX00

April 13 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a late 10-point deficit for a comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's play-in tournament.

Edwards made 5 3-pointers and totaled 30 points in the 109-104 victory Tuesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Russell chipped in 29, with six assists and five rebounds.

The Timberwolves earned the No. 7 playoff seed and a first-round matchup with the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference due to the victory.

"I put the work in. That's all I can say," Edwards told reporters. "It's over now. We gotta get ready for Memphis."

The Clippers now must beat the winner of the San Antonio Spurs-New Orleans Pelicans play-in game to claim the No. 8 seed, the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

Tuesday's game featured eight lead changes and was tied nine times. The Timberwolves outscored the Clippers 36-24 in the paint, 12-8 off fast breaks, 29-27 off the bench and 17-12 off turnovers.

"We didn't care who shot the ball," Clippers guard Patrick Beverley said. "We didn't care what the stats were. And the better team won."

Edwards made his first three shots to give the Timberwolves a 7-2 lead through the first 12 minutes. The Clippers responded with a 12-0 run and led 26-20 at the end of the first.

The Timberwolves used a 12-2 run to take back the lead in the second. Russell made 5 of 5 shots and scored 14 points in the frame to help the Timberwolves take a 53-51 halftime advantage.

The Clippers outscored the Timberwolves 33-25 in the third, led by 17 points from guard Paul George in the frame, to carry an 84-78 lead into the fourth.

The Clippers pushed their advantage to 93-83 about three minutes into the quarter. The Timberwolves went on a 16-2 run over the next 5:22 to take a 99-95 edge and never trailed again. Edwards scored 10 points over the final 12 minutes of the victory.

George totaled a game-high 34 points in the loss. Fellow Clippers guard Reggie Jackson chipped in 17 points. Guard Malik Beasley and center Karl Anthony-Towns scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies host the Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first-round series at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at FedExForum in Memphis. The Pelicans host the Spurs in the second Western Conference play-in game at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The the winner of that game will face the Clippers at 10 p.m. EDT Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles for the final playoff seed.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Russell, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Edwards, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Takes A Shot At James Harden: "His Stats Look Like Concert Tour Dates.”

If the 76ers plan on making it far in these playoffs, they're going to need James Harden at his absolute best. Unfortunately, as Jalen Rose pointed out on NBA Countdown, Harden hasn't exactly been playing up to par lately. Averaging just 21 points on 40% shooting, Rose wasn't shy about demanding more from the 10x All-Star.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Malik Beasley
The Spun

Zion Williamson Dunk Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Pelicans star Zion Williamson seems to making some solid strides in his injury recovery. Ahead of tonight’s Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the former No. 1 overall pick threw down an incredible 360-windmill dunk with relative ease. Take a look at the dunk here:. While Zion may...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lakers Daily

Report: Clippers didn’t love Anthony Davis when he was on the market, felt he wasn’t a ‘leader’ or ‘tough’

Back when Anthony Davis was trying to get himself out of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, it was no secret that Los Angeles was one of his preferred destinations. While it seemed clear that the Los Angeles Lakers were near the top of his wish list, it’s possible that he would have also been happy to join the Los Angeles Clippers. As it turns out, however, the Clippers weren’t very interested in going after Davis because the organization did not see him as a leader.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

2022 NBA Awards Race: Nikola Jokic Wins The MVP Award, Mikal Bridges Is The DPOY

The NBA regular season has come to a close, and some play-in tournament games have already happened. This has been an incredible regular season, with a lot of talented players showing off what they can do on the basketball court. With the conclusion of the season, many fans have been wondering which players will end up winning awards this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Western Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101

View the original article to see embedded media. It was the worst first half imaginable. Lauri Markkanen was the first snowball in an avalanche of wide-open threes from the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Hawks were equally poor on offense. Things went from bad to worse when Clint Capela went down with a hyper-extended knee.
CLEVELAND, OH
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers vs Raptors Game 1: Odds, Matchup Breakdowns, Betting Props to Watch

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs with Game 1 beginning on Saturday. Raptors-Sixers Game 1 Odds Spread: Sixers -5 (-110) Total: -115 (-110) Moneyline: Raptors +165 Time: 6 p.m. ET Watch: fuboTV Odds via PointsBet Watch Sixers-Raptors on fuboTV Get your free trial to […] The post Sixers vs Raptors Game 1: Odds, Matchup Breakdowns, Betting Props to Watch appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy