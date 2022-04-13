ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, AR
City
Arkadelphia, AR
County
Hot Spring County, AR
State
Arkansas State
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sumter The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Sucarnoochee River At Livingston affecting Sumter County. .Recent heavy rainfall is producing rises along the Sucarnoochee River basin and a flood warning is now in effect for the Sucarnoochee River at Livingston. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sucarnoochee River At Livingston. * WHEN...From Monday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding of farm lands around Livingston occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday evening to a crest of 19.6 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garland, Hot Spring, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for central and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Garland; Hot Spring; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Garland, southwestern Saline and central Hot Spring Counties through 945 AM CDT At 919 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rockwell, or 8 miles west of Hot Springs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Malvern... Mountain Pine Rockport... Perla Lonsdale... Hot Springs Memorial Field Lake Ouachita State Park... Lofton Rockwell... Hot Springs National Park Bismarck... Magnet Cove Oaklawn Racetrack... Sunshine Royal... De Roche Gulpha Gorge... Hempwallace This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 87 and 102. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall is producing rises along the Black Warrior River basin and a flood warning is now in effect for the Black Warrior River at the Selden Lock and Dam. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Pasture and wood lands begin to flood. Livestock should be moved to higher ground at stages above 90 feet. At 94.0 feet, Between 94 and 97 feet, some secondary roads near Lock 5 park and Sandpiper Road begin to flood and could cut off residents. Some roads leading into Roebuck Landing are flooded between 96 and 97 feet. Flooding of farm and pasture lands continues. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 82.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening and continue rising to a crest of 95.3 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 941 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxford, Pontotoc, Okolona, Holly Springs National Forest, Shannon, Vardaman, Randolph, Houlka, Tula, Denmark, Troy, Thaxton, New Houlka, Algoma, Toccopola, Pannell, Robbs, Matthews, Sarepta and Wallfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Drew A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL BRADLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN DREW COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ingalls, or 14 miles south of Warren, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hermitage... Ingalls Hilo... Carmel Vick... Farmville Valley... Gravelridge Mt Olive in Bradley County... Marsden Johnsonville... Sumpter TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Conecuh, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Monroe, east central Clarke and northwestern Conecuh Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1016 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Vredenburgh, or 15 miles northwest of Monroeville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroeville, Frisco City, Peterman, Uriah, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh and Repton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel along Interstate 90 in the Central Panhandle Mountains if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions. Be sure to check conditions on the Idaho DOT page before heading out. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW LATE SATURDAY .A late season winter storm will move across the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Snow will intensify over the Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains in the evening on Saturday with snow rates up to an inch per hour. Snow will end in the Blue Mountains and Palouse Saturday evening and continue into the early morning hours on Sunday in the Central Panhandle Mountains. Travelers should expect winter travel conditions and delay travel if possible. Travel over mountain passes may become treacherous. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 6 inches in the valleys and 6 to 9 inches above 3000 feet in the mountains. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will have the potential to create minor tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected Saturday evening with snow rates of up to an inch per hour possible.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 02/26/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Saturday, the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Saturday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.1 Sat 7 am CDT 17.0 16.7 16.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Edisto River near Givhans Ferry. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EDT Saturday, the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 22:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Significant agricultural lands begins to flood. High water affects some local roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Saturday was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette Counties. Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. For the Menominee River...including McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wolf River near Shiocton. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and agricultural land. The entire boat landing in Shiocton is under several feet of floodwaters. Water is surrounding lowland areas around homes on Mill and Island Streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Saturday was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.8 feet on 05/01/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy